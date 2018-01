Workers traverse the Unit 2 building during decommissioning work at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Nov. 20, 2017 (issued Nov. 21, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

New camera to probe the state of Fukushima No. 2 reactor

The operator of the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima Daiichi on Friday introduced a telescopic arm with a camera into No. 2 reactor of the disaster-stricken plant, in an attempt to probe its condition for possible decommissioning.

The measure comes after a series of failed attempts to discern the exact situation of melted nuclear fuel inside the reactor, involving similar apparatus and robots that were unsuccessful due to technical problems caused by the extreme radioactivity levels.