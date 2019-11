Demonstrators protest outside the facilities of the Municipal Water and Sewerage Service (Semapa) in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Nov. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/JORGE ABREGO

A strong police deployment stands guard around Murillo Square, where the Bolivian Government and Parliament have their headquarters, in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA

Clashes erupted Tuesday in the center of a major Bolivian city between defenders and detractors of the country’s president, as police attempted to contain the violence.

Clashes between those for and against Evo Morales began in La Paz following a march called by civic groups to request the resignation of the president – whom they accuse of electoral fraud in the Oct. 20 elections – as the office of the ombudsman asked people to “calm down.” EFE-EPA