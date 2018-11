South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) poses for a photograph with outgoing US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks (L) during their meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Gen. Park Han-ki (L, back row in vehicle), chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Vincent Brooks (R, back row in vehicle), the outgoing commander of US Forces Korea, review troops at a farewell ceremony for Brooks at the JCS headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Gen. Robert B. Abrams (R), the new commander of US Forces Korea, and his predecessor Gen. Vincent Brooks (C) review troops at the change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

General Robert Abrams took office Thursday as the new commander of the US forces deployed in South Korea at a critical time marked by detente and rapprochement with North Korea.

The change of command ceremony was held at the new US Forces Korea (USFK) headquarters, the Camp Humphreys barracks, located in the town of Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.