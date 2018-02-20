Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, former Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN-UML party of Nepal, waves to the crowd during the mass meeting for the upcoming second round of general election in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Supporter of the Communist Party of Nepal- Union Marxist and Leninist (CPN-UML) with party's flags takes part in a victory rally in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The Communist parties UML (Marxist-Leninist) and CPN-M (Maoists), who form the current coalition government of Nepal, drew up a plan to unify the two parties and form the Communist Party of Nepal, bringing together most of the communists in the country.

Four months after announcing their decision to jointly contest the December elections last year - which started the merger process - the two Communist parties decided that the new party will be called the Communist Party of Nepal, UMP Secretary Pradeep Gyawali told EFE.