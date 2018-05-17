File image of a Liberian health worker dragging an Ebola victim's body for cremation at the ELWA treatment center in Monrovia, Liberia, Oct. 13, 2014 (reissued May 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALLANZO

News of another case of Ebola infection, this time in an urban area, on Thursday caused widespread apprehension among citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the country's health ministry confirmed that a positive test result for the deadly virus had been obtained in the African nation's northwest.

The DRC's health minister, Oly Ilunga Kalenga, had said in a statement released late Wednesday that a person had tested positive for Ebola in the city of Mbandaka, located next to the border with the neighboring Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) on the banks of the mighty river that gives both countries their names.