A handout photo made available by UNICEF shows health workers being sprayed with chlorine after leaving the isolation ward at Bikoro Hospital, where suspected Ebola patients are diagnosed and treated, in Bikoro, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 12, 2018 (issued May 17, 2018). EPA-EFE/MARK NAFTALIN/UNICEF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by UNICEF shows health workers preparing to diagnose and treat suspected Ebola patients in Bikoro Hospital, in Bikoro, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 12, 2018 (issued May 17, 2018). EPA-EFE/MARK NAFTALIN/UNICEF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak has been declared, rose to 14 after the health ministry confirmed another death from the disease.

Until Thursday, only three cases had been confirmed and a new case had been registered in Wangata, a district of the city of Mbandaka, prompting the health ministry to announce that the Ebola epidemic had entered a new phase.