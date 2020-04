An employee wearing full protective gears works on a production line of protective face masks at Zonsen Medical factory, in Wuhan, China, 12 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

New coronavirus cases double to nearly 100 in China

China on Sunday said nearly 100 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the mainland, more than double of the coronavirus infections reported a day earlier,

However, there were no deaths reported in the 24 hours from Saturday morning, the National Health Commission said. EFE-EPA