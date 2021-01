A man wearing a face covering with the image of the Brazilian flag points his finger while standing at an Amazon River port in Manaus, Brazil. The new coronavirus strain detected in Brazil's Amazon region has already had international repercussions, with the United Kingdom moving to prohibit flights from Portugal and South America. Now, some Brazilian regions are barring the entry of travelers from the western state of Amazonas, where a rising Covid-19 case load has put hospitals there under severe strain. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

The new coronavirus strain detected in Brazil's Amazon region has already had international repercussions, with the United Kingdom moving to prohibit flights from Portugal and South America.

Now, some Brazilian regions are barring the entry of travelers from the western state of Amazonas, where a rising Covid-19 case load has put hospitals there under severe strain.