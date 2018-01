Cuba's newly-appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan, Emilio Pevida Pupo, presents his credentials to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan on Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/AKORDA

Cuba's newly-appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan, Emilio Pevida Pupo, on Wednesday presented his credentials to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

Pevida, a 54-year-old political scientist specializing in international relations in Russia, was named to the post in November.