The mother (C) of the young Edwin Carcache, who was arrested and accused of terrorist, participates in the 'March of the Balloons' held in Managua, Nicaragua, 09 September 2018. Protesters march to demand the release of people detained in previous protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A verbal standoff between Sandinistas and their opponents during a march in Managua on Sunday marked a new day of the crisis which has gripped the Central American country since April and caused hundreds of deaths.

A group of Sandinistas showed up Sunday at the beginning of a demonstration summoned by their opponents to demand the release of Nicaraguan political prisoners, leading to moments of tension amid insults and threats.