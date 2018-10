An Indian villager walks amidst smoke that rises from paddy stubble burning in a nearby field at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

New Delhi on Monday rolled out emergency measures to curb falling air quality in the capital, which experiences severe air pollution every winter.

The authorities have decided to impose a ban starting Monday and until March on the use of generators, increase parking fees and boost public transport, among other measures, a spokesperson of the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority, Polash Mukherjee, told EFE.