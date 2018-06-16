National Registrar's Office has ballot boxes installed at a polling station in Cali, Colombia, on June 16, 2018, for the over 36.2 million Colombians called to vote Sunday to choose their new president from between conservative candidate Ivan Duque and his proggressive rival, Gustavo Petro. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Ivan Duque, seen here on the campaign trail on June 9, 2017, is leading in the polls and hopes to win the Colombian presidency this Sunday at age 41 with the idea that, more than the present, he must look to the future. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz/File

Under the slogan that it's time for a new generation to run the Colombian government, Uribe's choice Ivan Duque, who is leading in the polls, hopes to win the presidency this Sunday at age 41 with the idea that, more than the present, he must look to the future.

Unknown until a short time ago, this Bogota native born on Aug. 1, 1976, an amateur magician, crazy about the his country's vallenato music, tango and rock, and a fan of Queen, Van Halen, Kiss, and Guns N' Roses, has climbed up the ranks of his party until last May 27 he won the most votes in the first presidential round with 7.5 million ballots in his favor.