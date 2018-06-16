Under the slogan that it's time for a new generation to run the Colombian government, Uribe's choice Ivan Duque, who is leading in the polls, hopes to win the presidency this Sunday at age 41 with the idea that, more than the present, he must look to the future.
Unknown until a short time ago, this Bogota native born on Aug. 1, 1976, an amateur magician, crazy about the his country's vallenato music, tango and rock, and a fan of Queen, Van Halen, Kiss, and Guns N' Roses, has climbed up the ranks of his party until last May 27 he won the most votes in the first presidential round with 7.5 million ballots in his favor.