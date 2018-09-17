Around 200 Syrian refugees gather at the Sport City in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 17, 2018, before they start their journey returning home. EPA-EFE/Wael Hamzeh

Around 200 Syrian refugees gather at the Sport City in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 17, 2018, before they start their journey returning home. EPA-EFE/Wael Hamzeh

Around 200 Syrian refugees gather at the Sport City in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 17, 2018, before they start their journey returning home. EPA-EFE/Wael Hamzeh

A Syrian toddler sleeps in a chair for kids as almost 200 Syrian refugees gather at the Sport City in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 17, 2018, before they start their journey returning home. EPA-EFE/Wael Hamzeh

Around 200 Syrian refugees living in Lebanon began their trip home to Syria on Monday as part of a coordinated operation between authorities in Beirut and Damascus, and was documented by an efe-epa photojournalist.

According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, the war in Syria has caused over six million Syrians to flee their country, with less than one million Syrian refugees currently living in Lebanon, although the Beirut government estimates that the figure is closer to 1.5 million and says it cannot cope with the economic burden of housing and feeding them.