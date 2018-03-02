The new director general of Brazil's Federal Police Rogerio Galloro speaks after assuming his position, in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

The new director general of Brazil's Federal Police assumed his position Friday and guaranteed that the force will continue to wage a strong fight against corruption, which has grown to unimagined dimensions in recent years.

Rogerio Galloro has taken over the position from the previous director general, Fernando Segovia, dismissed after making controversial statements that got him into a series of disputes with the government of President Michel Temer, the Supreme Court of Justice and his own police force.