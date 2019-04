A frame grab from CCTV video released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) shows Belfast journalist Lyra McKee (circled) standing near a police vehicle during riots at Creggan housing estate, Derry, Northern Ireland, Britain, Apr 18, 2019 (issued Apr 20, 2019). EFE/EPA FILE/PSNI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by IJF shows Journalist Lyra McKee during the International Journalism Festival (IJF) in Perugia, Italy, Apr 7, 2017 (issued Apr 19, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCESCO CUOCCIO / INTERNATIONAL JOURNALISM FESTIVAL HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The New IRA paramilitary group claimed responsibility for the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry, and apologized to her family and friends, the Irish News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to the newspaper on Monday, the New IRA said that the journalist "was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces," in reference to the police.