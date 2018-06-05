Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte (C), flanked by his Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (R) and Labor Minister Luigi di Maio (L), gives a speech before the Senate in Rome, Italy, June 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Italy's new prime minister said during his investiture speech before the Senate that his government would constitute a new system fighting against the privileged and represent a radical change for the country, ahead of a confidence vote by the higher chamber that is set to formalize his ascent to office.

Giuseppe Conte, 53, was a relatively-unknown figure until he was tapped to lead the new executive with the backing of the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League party; he mentioned his lack of political experience and described himself as a simple citizen serving his nation during the speech, which lasted one hour and 15 minutes (the longest in Italy's history).