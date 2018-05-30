An offer by Luigi di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement party, to renegotiate a coalition deal with the La Liga party, has deepened Italy's political crisis.
Italian media reported on Tuesday on the possibility of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party and the far-right Liga party coming together to form a government, accepting a condition imposed by the country's president, a day after the country's stock markets plunged 2.67 percent and debt-risk premium surged to over 300 basis points owing to the continuing crisis.