Five-Stars Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio (C) speaks to supporters during a meeting in Naples, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CIRO FUSCO

Liga party leader Matteo Salvini (C) speaks during a rally of the right-wing party in Siena, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GIANNI NUCCI

An offer by Luigi di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement party, to renegotiate a coalition deal with the La Liga party, has deepened Italy's political crisis.

Italian media reported on Tuesday on the possibility of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party and the far-right Liga party coming together to form a government, accepting a condition imposed by the country's president, a day after the country's stock markets plunged 2.67 percent and debt-risk premium surged to over 300 basis points owing to the continuing crisis.