Members of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) participate in a readiness exercise at the border checkpoint Otay Mesa Port of Entry in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 01 December 2018. The border between Tijuana (Mexico) and Otay Mesa (US) was closed for some 10 minutes during a readiness excercise of the US US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) forces, a week after members of the so-called migrant caravan broke the security perimeter at the Mexican side. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

People pick their belongings at the Benito Juarez shelter in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 01 December 2018. Mexico's health office closed the shelter, which hosted people from the Central American migrant caravan, due to hygiene issues. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

People pick their belongings at the Benito Juarez shelter in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 01 December 2018. Mexico's health office closed the shelter, which hosted people from the Central American migrant caravan, due to hygiene issues. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

People pick their belongings at the Benito Juarez shelter in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 01 December 2018. Mexico's health office closed the shelter, which hosted people from the Central American migrant caravan, due to hygiene issues. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

The new government of Mexico, led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Sunday seeks to take control of the emergency situation of the migrant caravan that arrived in the border city of Tijuana three weeks ago, with more than 6,000 Central Americans hoping to cross the border to the United States.

The crisis of the migrants arriving occured in the midst of a change of president in Mexico and now is a problem that must be solved by the administration of Lopez Obrador.