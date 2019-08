Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne speak during a press conference to explain the measures implemented by the government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

President Mauricio Macri said Sunday that Hernan Lacunza "is the right person" to replace former Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne, who resigned earlier this weekend.

"I asked Hernan Lacunza to run the Finance Ministry. Until today, he was a minister for the province of Buenos Aires, where he did a great job. His skill and career are widely recognized. I have confidence that he is the right person for this next stage," the president said on Twitter.