US President Donald Trump (L) and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) shake hands during the Welcome Ceremony at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada, 08 June 2018 (reissued 01 October 2018. Canada and the United States on 30 September struck a trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

President Donald Trump holds a White House press conference on Oct. 1, 2018, to discuss the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Mexico's incoming foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard (2nd from right) speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Oct. 1, 2018, to discuss the new trade agreement reached among the US, Mexico and Canada. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Incoming Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said here Monday that the trade agreement reached with the United States and Canada is an "opportunity to strengthen the internal market."

He spoke at a press conference along with Economy Secretary-designate Graciela Marquez, and the person named by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to observe the negotiations with Washington on revising the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Jesus Sede.