President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari (L) administers the oath of office to newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (R) while outgoing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (C) looks on, at the presidential office in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's new bicameral parliament will begin work next month for the first time since its approval in the 2015 Constitution, ending a transition that began 10 years ago, the country's president said Monday.

The first session of the federal parliament, made up of the House of Representatives (lower house) and National Assembly (upper house), will take place on March 5, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said in a statement.