South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) greets US President Joe Biden (L) prior to their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Song Kyung-Seok / POOL

A man watches the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 25 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

People watch the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 25 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The first of the three missiles launched by North Korea on Wednesday is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea's military said.

The suspected ICBM traveled 360 kilometers (224 miles) at a maximum altitude of 540 km, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.