An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier (R), shakes hands with a Pakistan Rangers soldier at the start of the Beating the Retreat or the flag-lowering ceremony at the Indo-Pakistan Joint Check Post (JCP) at Attari-Wagah border, some 30 km from Amritsar, India, Nov. 3, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian visitors watch Pakistan outpost from the gate of Octroi border outpost at India-Pakistan border in Suchetgarh border village about 28 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to journalists after taking the oath of his office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Pakistan's newly-appointed foreign minister on Monday urged his Indian counterpart to commit to dialogue as the only way to overcome their countries' differences.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached out to Sushma Swaraj, especially concerning the situation in Kashmir, over which the two nations have been embroiled in a dispute since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947.