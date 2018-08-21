The new Paraguayan administration of President Mario Abdo Benitez, seen here, announced Monday that it was revoking the forestry law decreed by the previous government, which environmental organizations said was an attempt to trash legal protection for the nation's natural forest reserves. EFE-EPA/File

The new Paraguayan administration of President Mario Abdo Benitez announced Monday that it was revoking the forestry law decreed by the government of previous President Horacio Cartes, which environmental organizations said was an attempt to trash legal protection for the nation's natural forest reserves.

The head of the National Forestry Institute (Infona), Cristina Goralewski, told the media Monday that the repeal of Decree 7702, issued last September, was a "prudent" and opportune decision, after meeting with Abdo Benitez.