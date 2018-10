Photograph provided by the Paraguayan president's office showing President Mario Abdo Benitez during the swearing-in ceremony of air force Gen. Eladio Casimiro Gonzalez as the commander of the army in Capiata, Asuncion, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Anibal Ovelar

Air force Gen. Eladio Casimiro Gonzalez was sworn in as commander of the Paraguayan armed forces during a ceremony Tuesday at the Francisco Solano Lopez Military Academy in Capiata, a city located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from Asuncion, attended by President Mario Abdo Benitez.

Gonzalez replaces Adm. Hugo Milciades Scolari, who had commanded the armed forces since August 2017, when he, in turn, replaced Braulio Piris.