Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa (C) talks about developments in a case of rape allegedly committed by police anti-drug operatives in Bulacan Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (C) reviews honor guards during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines,19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (R) holds a Galil sniper rifle next to outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa (L) during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines,19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa (L) and newly appointed national police chief Oscar Albayalde (R) march during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines,19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde (C) swears-in during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines,19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Oscar Albayalde on Friday replaced Ronald dela Rosa as the chief of the Philippine National Police and the head of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which has until now killed thousands in the country.

Albayalde, who was the Metro Manila police chief, promised in a televised speech to continue the legacy of his predecessor and to reform the police department.