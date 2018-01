A handout picture taken on 18 January 2018 and made available by Reef Life Survey on 24 January 2018 of a Red Handfish (Thymichthys politus) in southern Tasmania, Australia. EPA-EFE/Reef Life Survey/Antonia Cooper HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

A group of scientists found a small population of fish that "walk" along the seabed, off the coast of Tasmania, southern Australia, according to a University of Tasmania report released Wednesday.

The Red Handfish (Thymichthys politus) is found only in southeastern Tasmania and until last week only about 20 to 40 of them had been identified in Frederick Henry Bay, according to a statement from the University.