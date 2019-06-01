Hundreds of Salvadorans turn up to see the inauguration ceremony of their new president, Nayib Bukele, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at which he asked citizens to unite and assume their responsibilities in order to help cure the nation's ills. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The new president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, asked this Saturday during his inauguration speech for citizens to unite and assume their responsibilities in order to help cure the nation's ills.

After taking office as president of El Salvador for the 2019-2024 term in a ceremony at Capitan General Gerardo Barrios Plaza in the historic downtown area of San Salvador, the businessman gave his first speech as the new president of this Central American country before thousands of people gradually arriving at the site, including seven heads of state and at least 32 delegations from other countries.