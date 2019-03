The eldest daughter of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president of Kazakhstan who stepped down from the post after almost 30 years in power, was named speaker of the Senate on Wednesday.

Dariga Nazarbayeva's nomination to take over the number two spot in the country's political hierarchy was made public by the new Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a couple of hours after he was sworn in and approved unanimously.