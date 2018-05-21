Catalan regional President Quim Torra (R) arrives to the prison of Estremera to visit imprisoned former Catalan regional ministers, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, May. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

The newly sworn-in president of Spain's northeastern Catalonia region on Monday visited several former regional government ministers being held in a prison on the outskirts of Madrid, where they are awaiting trial for rebellion and sedition allegations related to their suspected role in a secessionist bid that in October brought the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis.

Quim Torra assumed office on May 15, thus restoring a political role that had lain dormant since the constitutional measures adopted by the Spanish national government to rein in Catalan autonomy after the controversial referendum and subsequent unilateral declaration of independence on Oct. 27; its previous occupant, Carles Puigdemont remains in self-exile and was currently in Germany.