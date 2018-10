Rodrigo Arim in an interview with EFE: The new president of Uruguay's largest institution of higher education, Universidad de la Republica (Udelar), is considering the importance of deepen into the school's ties with other peers at international level. Montevideo, Oct 18. EPA-EFE / Alejandro Prieto

The new president of Uruguay's largest institution of higher education, Universidad de la Republica (Udelar), said Thursday that he will make it a priority to deepen the school's international connections.

"International ties are important for a university in a small country, particularly with its peers, the other public institutions in the region," Rodrigo Arim told EFE.