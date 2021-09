Candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), (R-L) Taro Kono, cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations; Fumio Kishida, former foreign minister; Sanae Takaichi, former internal affairs minister, and Seiko Noda, former internal affairs minister, attend a debate organized by Liberal Democratic Party, Youth Bureau, Women's Bureau at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIP FONG / POOL

Candidates for the upcoming presidential election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (L-R) Taro Kono, cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, Fumio Kishida, former foreign minister, Sanae Takaichi, former internal affairs minister, and Seiko Noda, former internal affairs minister, pose prior to a debate session held at the Japan National Press club in Tokyo, Japan, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

Japan's parliament will elect the country's new prime minister in an extraordinary parliamentary session on Oct. 4, according to a Cabinet decision on Tuesday.

This sets the date to formally designate the successor of leader Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down.