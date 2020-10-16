Thai pro-democracy activist Ekachai Hongkangwan (C) is escorted by Thai police officers at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 May 2018 (reissued 16 October 2020). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters and police officers clash during rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stands with his cabinet members while speaking during a press conference after a special cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) stands with his cabinet members while speaking during a press conference after a special cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

New pro-democracy protests were scheduled Friday in central Bangkok to demand the release of detained activists and despite an emergency decree imposed a day earlier, as the prime minister appeared to warn protesters not to break the law.

The rally is scheduled for 5 pm (10 am GMT) at Ratchaprasong intersection, where thousands peacefully assembled Thursday despite the ban on political gatherings of more than four people. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-oha spoke Friday and seemed to warn protesters not to tempt the “grim reaper.” EFE-EPA