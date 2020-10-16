New pro-democracy protests were scheduled Friday in central Bangkok to demand the release of detained activists and despite an emergency decree imposed a day earlier, as the prime minister appeared to warn protesters not to break the law.
The rally is scheduled for 5 pm (10 am GMT) at Ratchaprasong intersection, where thousands peacefully assembled Thursday despite the ban on political gatherings of more than four people. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-oha spoke Friday and seemed to warn protesters not to tempt the “grim reaper.” EFE-EPA