Smoke rises from a building after an Israeli air strike, at central Gaza City, on July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

The Israeli army intercepted one of two missiles launched Sunday morning from Gaza, despite a ceasefire being reached earlier between Palestinian militants and Israel.

Israel has not responded to the firing, which violated the ceasefire agreed on Saturday night for a second time, according to the Israeli army.