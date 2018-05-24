Nicaraguan citizens continue demonstrations on the 37th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua is experiencing new demonstrations and road blockades in the northern and central part of the country one day after the Episcopal Conference temporarily suspended the national dialogue it was mediating due to lack of agreement among the government, students, civil society and the private sector.

Hundreds of people demonstrating against the Daniel Ortega government gathered at the Jean Paul Genie traffic circle in southeastern Managua to march to the downtown Ruben Dario circle to demand justice for the people killed during several weeks of protests and the democratization of the country.