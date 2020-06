People participate in a protest against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro defending democracy, and condemning racism and fascism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 07 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Policemen stand guard during a protest against President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, defending democracy, and condemning racism and fascism, in Brasilia, Brazil, 07 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

People participate in a protest against the Government of the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, defending democracy, and condemning racism and fascism, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Dozens of people protest against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, defending democracy, and condemning racism and fascism, in Brasilia, Brazil, 07 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

New protests for and against Bolsonaro flare in Brazil

After the riots last Sunday, several demonstrations in favor and against the president of Brazil were held again this Sunday without serious incident.

However, at around 21:30 GMT, two hours after anti-government and anti-racist protests in Sao Paulo ended, "a group of hooligans" attacked the police with stones and set up barricades in the Pinheiros neighborhood, in the west of the city. EFE-EPA