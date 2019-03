Algerian riot policemen block the way in front of people protesting against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's mandate in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Thousands of Algerians took to the streets on Tuesday to demand that the country's ailing president step down.

Long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika renounced his bid for a fifth term in office last week but also postponed the presidential elections scheduled for Apr. 18, a move seen by protesters as an attempt to extend his rule.