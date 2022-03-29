Angela Buitrago (left), Francisco Cox (center) and Claudia Paz, members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights's Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), present their latest report on the Ayotzinapa case at Mexico's Government Secretariat on 28 March 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Parents and friends of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students attend the presentation of the latest report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights's Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) on 28 March 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Angela Buitrago (left), Claudia Paz (center) and Francisco Cox, members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights's Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), present their third report on the Ayotzinapa disappearances on 28 March 2022 at Mexico's Government Secretariat in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

A new report presented here Monday by a team of independent experts assembled by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) provided what appears to be evidence of military misconduct related to the September 2014 disappearance of 43 trainee teachers in the southern state of Guerrero.

In presenting its third report on Ayotzinapa, the IACHR's Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) for the first time showed a video filmed a month after the disappearances in which members of the Mexican navy seem to be actively manipulating evidence at a waste dump where bodies of the victims were said to have been incinerated.