A new report presented here Monday by a team of independent experts assembled by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) provided what appears to be evidence of military misconduct related to the September 2014 disappearance of 43 trainee teachers in the southern state of Guerrero.
In presenting its third report on Ayotzinapa, the IACHR's Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) for the first time showed a video filmed a month after the disappearances in which members of the Mexican navy seem to be actively manipulating evidence at a waste dump where bodies of the victims were said to have been incinerated.