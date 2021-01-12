Authorities in the northeastern Chinese province of Hebei on Tuesday placed 4.9 million residents of the city of Langfang under lockdown in a bid to contain an outbreak of coronavirus and prevent it from spreading to neighboring Beijing.
A medical worker gives to a resident a COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, 12 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Costfoto
Medical workers give to a resident a COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, 12 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Costfoto
Medical workers perform COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on residents in a basement in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, 12 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Costfoto
