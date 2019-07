Chinese women sit on a bench in the shape of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, July 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Talks between Chinese and United States negotiators to end a year-long trade war between the two most powerful economies ended on Wednesday without an agreement.

The latest round of trade talks, which began on Tuesday, was the first since the presidents of the two countries, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, agreed to a new truce at the end of June ended.