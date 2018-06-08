Spain's recently installed government announced Friday it is to lift restrictions on Catalonia's ability to control its finances, one of a slew of devolved powers that were stripped back and placed under direct Madrid-rule in the aftermath of an abortive independence bid in the prosperous northeastern region.

The gesture is likely to be interpreted as the Socialist Party government's bid to prioritize the normalization of ties with Catalonia, whose institutions have been under Madrid's direct rule since conservative former prime minister Mariano Rajoy decided to trigger the hitherto dormant Article 155 of the Constitution after the independence ballot and its repercussions were deemed illegal by the nation's judiciary eight months ago.