Activists hold placards during a demonstration to support the protest over a divisive statue of independence hero General Aung San installed in Kayah (also called Karenni) State, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Children stand and salute to the General Aung San Statue at Thu Mingalar park in South Okkalapa township, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A woman walks in front of the General Aung San Statue at Thu Mingalar park in South Okkalapa township, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Minority rights activists in Myanmar have been protesting the installation of new statues of General Aung San, considered the architect of modern Myanmar and the father Aung San Suu Kyi, the current state counsellor.

Aung San, who represented the Bamar majority community, is considered the hero of Myanmar's independence struggle against the British and a pioneer in establishing a federal state with equal rights for all ethnicities, a promise which was never fulfilled.