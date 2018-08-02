A research letter published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association places the death toll in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year at 1,130, well over the official figure of 64.

"When the area is flooded and without power, that's not a safe environment for a grandmother on dialysis," lead author Alexis Raul Santos, assistant professor of human development and family studies at Penn State University, said. "That's not a safe environment for someone who has an asthma attack and may need therapy."