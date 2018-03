Police investigate an incident that turned out to be an incendiary device at a Goodwill location in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/THAO NGUYEN

Police investigate an incident that turned out to be an incendiary device at a Goodwill location in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 March 2018. There EPA-EFE/THAO NGUYEN

Police investigate an incident that turned out to be an incendiary device at a Goodwill location in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/THAO NGUYEN

Police investigate an incident that turned out to be an incendiary device at a Goodwill location in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 March 2018. There have been five bombings in the month of March in neighborhoods across Austin, Texas, with speculations that they are all related. EPA-EFE/THAO NGUYEN

Police in Austin, Texas, reported that the blast that occurred on Tuesday was caused by an incendiary device and may not be related to the series of bomb explosions that have taken place in recent days in the city.

"There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs," the Austin Police Department wrote on Twitter.