Dozens of people from various organizations that make up the 'Chile Mejor sin TLC' (Chile better without FTA) platform demonstrate against the signing of TPP11 in front of the La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, 07 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

A woman from the platform 'Chile Mejor sin TLC' (Chile better without FTA) prepares a poster against the signing of TPP11 during a demonstration in front of the La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, 07 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Dozens of people protested Wednesday in Chile against the signing of the new Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP), which will take place on Thursday in the country's capital.

"No to modern slavery, no to the TPP-11"and "The TPP and TPP-11 are the same!" were among the statements written on banners carried by the demonstrators, who protested against the new TPP agreement in the area between the Defense Ministry and La Moneda Palace, headquarter of the Chilean government.