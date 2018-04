US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for the Foreign Ministers' Council meeting at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (R) shake hands in front of the media prior to the Foreign Ministers Council at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Foreign Ministers Council at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United States' newly-appointed Secretary of State on Friday underscored the importance of the Atlantic Alliance during his first visit to Europe as he met with NATO's secretary-general in Brussels.

Mike Pompeo, who was only confirmed as the US' top diplomat by a narrow vote in the Senate on Thursday, described NATO's work as invaluable, a statement that stood in stark contrast to the rhetoric frequently employed by his boss, President Donald Trump.