United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) arrives at the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 February 2019. EFE-EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A view of the interior of a building during a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Penas

Dozens walk or take the bus due to the shutdown of Metro service during a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Penas

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 21, 2019, at the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem. EFE-EPA/ Abir Sultan

The head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, in Washington on March 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

A new power blackout hit a large part of Venezuela on Monday just three weeks after an outage left almost the entire country without electricity, but no official announcement has yet been made regarding the area affected.

EFE verified that several parts of the capital were without power and Caracas Metro service has been interrupted.