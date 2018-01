Maria Alejandra Vicuña, seen here, was sworn in Saturday before Parliament as Ecuador's new vice president, after being designated by the legislature to replace Jorge Glas, currently in prison for illicit association related to the corruption scandal involving the Brazilian Odebrecht company. EFE-EPA/File

Maria Alejandra Vicuña was sworn in Saturday before Parliament as Ecuador's new vice president, after being designated by the legislature to replace Jorge Glas, currently in prison for illicit association related to the corruption scandal involving the Brazilian Odebrecht company.

Accompanied by several ministers and other government authorities, as well as by lawmakers and diplomats, Vicuña took office after a session of a legislative forum during which she was named for the post.