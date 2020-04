A man, believed to be a recovering COVID-19 patient, exits a van at the Singapore Expo community isolation facility in Singapore, 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

A medical worker in protective equipment is seen at the Singapore Expo, transformed into a community isolation facility for recovering COVID-19 patients in Singapore, 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

The Floatel Triumph semi-submersible vessel and construction support vehicle, used as temporary accommodation space for healthy foreign workers, is seen docked at the Tanjong Pagar terminal port in Singapore, 12 April 2020. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

People wearing protective face masks walk in front of a mural in Little India in Singapore, 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The city-state of Singapore, a country that has, so far, managed to successfully contain the spread of Covid-19, has registered a spike in the number of infections forcing the government to tighten prevention measures.

Since non-essential workers resumed activities on Wednesday health authorities have recorded nearly 1,000 new infections and 2 deaths of the 2,299 cases and 8 deaths registered in the country> EFE-EPA