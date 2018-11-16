North Korean state media on Friday reported the country's first test of an ultramodern tactical weapon in almost a year, ramping up pressure on Pyongyang and Washington to resume stalled talks on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
State media offered few details on the test, which was held on an unspecified date at a testing ground of the Academy of National Defense Science and in the presence of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un and the regime's top brass, such as Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party.