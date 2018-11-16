An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, Nov. 16, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), chairman of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), inspecting the test ground of the Academy of Defence Science, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media on Friday reported the country's first test of an ultramodern tactical weapon in almost a year, ramping up pressure on Pyongyang and Washington to resume stalled talks on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

State media offered few details on the test, which was held on an unspecified date at a testing ground of the Academy of National Defense Science and in the presence of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un and the regime's top brass, such as Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party.